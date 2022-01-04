 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian dismantles Tucson Mica Mountain in convincing manner 50-24

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian dismantles Tucson Mica Mountain in convincing manner 50-24

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian showered the scoreboard with points to drown Tucson Mica Mountain 50-24 on January 4 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 28, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Spring Valley Mayer and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Tucson Sahuaro on December 28 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd on outlasting Washington, Arizona's 'great spirit' and facing ASU

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News