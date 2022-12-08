Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian dominates Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 54-20

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian did exactly that with a 54-20 win against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in Arizona girls basketball on December 8.
In recent action on December 1, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Nogales and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on December 2 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School.
