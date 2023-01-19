Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian explodes past Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 59-28

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian showed top form to dominate Tucson Palo Verde Magnet during a 59-28 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 19.
The last time Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet played in a 39-15 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Queen Creek ALA Ironwood on January 14 at Queen Creek American Leadership Academy Ironwood. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.