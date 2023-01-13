Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian paints near-perfect picture in win over Tucson Catalina 70-4

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 70-4 win over Tucson Catalina in Arizona girls basketball on January 13.
Last season, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Catalina faced off on February 8, 2022 at Tucson Catalina High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Thatcher. For results, click here.
