Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian pours it on Tucson Catalina 61-17

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian showered the scoreboard with points to drown Tucson Catalina 61-17 on February 8 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 2, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Tucson Catalina and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Tucson Catalina on February 2 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!