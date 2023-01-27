Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian soars over Tucson Sabino 65-39

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian showed top form to dominate Tucson Sabino during a 65-39 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian squared off with February 10, 2022 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 18, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Winslow on January 21 at Winslow High School. For results, click here.
