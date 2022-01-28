Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian wins tense tussle with Safford 45-36

With little to no wiggle room, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian nosed past Safford 45-36 in Arizona girls basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Safford faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Tucson Empire on January 21 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For more, click here.
