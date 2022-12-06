Tucson Rincon manhandles Tucson Desert View 51-8

Tucson Rincon earned its community's accolades after a 51-8 win over Tucson Desert View during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Recently on December 1, Tucson Rincon squared off with Sierra Vista Buena in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
