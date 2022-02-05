Tucson Rincon routs Sahuarita Walden Grove 61-16

Tucson Rincon showered the scoreboard with points to drown Sahuarita Walden Grove 61-16 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 31, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Rincon took on Phoenix Pinnacle on January 29 at Tucson Rincon High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!