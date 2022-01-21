Tucson Rincon sprints past Nogales 52-39

Tucson Rincon grabbed a 52-39 victory at the expense of Nogales in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 7, Tucson Rincon faced off against Phoenix Desert Vista and Nogales took on Tucson Sunnyside on January 10 at Nogales High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
