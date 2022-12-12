Tucson Sabino claims gritty victory against Sahuarita Walden Grove 51-49

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Tucson Sabino nipped Sahuarita Walden Grove 51-49 in Arizona girls basketball on December 12.
In recent action on December 7, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson Sabino took on Tucson Empire on December 6 at Tucson Sabino High School. For a full recap, click here.
