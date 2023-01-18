Tucson Sabino earns solid win over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 42-28

Riding a wave of production, Tucson Sabino surfed over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 42-28 in Arizona girls basketball on January 18.
Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off on February 8, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Tucson Sabino faced off against Thatcher and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 12 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For results, click here.
