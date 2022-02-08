Tucson Sabino engulfs Tucson Palo Verde Magnet in flames 65-26

Tucson Sabino offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson Palo Verde Magnet with an all-around effort during this 65-26 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 31, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Empire and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on February 1 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. Click here for a recap
