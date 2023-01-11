Tucson Sabino finds its footing in sprinting past Tucson Tanque Verde 48-25

Tucson Sabino dismissed Tucson Tanque Verde by a 48-25 count on January 11 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 28, Tucson Sabino faced off against Phoenix Valley Lutheran and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Safford on January 3 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…