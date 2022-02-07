Tucson Sabino nets nifty win over Tucson Rincon 55-46

Mighty close, mighty fine, Tucson Sabino wore a victory shine after clipping Tucson Rincon 55-46 on February 7 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 31, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Empire and Tucson Rincon took on Phoenix Pinnacle on January 29 at Tucson Rincon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
