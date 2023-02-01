 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Sabino overwhelms Tucson Empire 56-22

Tucson Sabino stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 56-22 win over Tucson Empire for an Arizona girls basketball victory on February 1.

Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Empire faced off on January 31, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 19, Tucson Empire faced off against Safford . For results, click here. Tucson Sabino took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on January 27 at Tucson Sabino High School. For a full recap, click here.

