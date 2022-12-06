 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Sabino pockets slim win over Tucson Empire 40-38

Tucson Sabino showed its poise to outlast a game Tucson Empire squad for a 40-38 victory at Tucson Sabino High on December 6 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Empire faced off on January 31, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 1, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Empire took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on December 1 at Tucson Empire High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News