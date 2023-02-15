Tucson Sahuaro showed its poise to outlast a game Peoria squad for a 47-44 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 7, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Chandler Seton Catholic Prep . For more, click here. Peoria took on Tucson Mica Mountain on Feb. 9 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
