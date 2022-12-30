Tucson Sahuaro exhales after close call with Los Angeles Village Christian 63-55

Tucson Sahuaro showed its poise to outlast a game Los Angeles Village Christian squad for a 63-55 victory on December 30 in California girls high school basketball action.
