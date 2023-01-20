Tucson Sahuaro imposes its will on Sierra Vista Buena 75-31

Tucson Sahuaro stomped on Sierra Vista Buena 75-31 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Sahuaro played in a 56-51 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on January 12 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.