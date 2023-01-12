Tucson Sahuaro manhandles Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 64-14

Tucson Sahuaro showed it had the juice to douse Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a points barrage during a 64-14 win in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Sahuaro and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off on January 20, 2022 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 5, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Sahuaro took on Los Angeles Village Christian on December 30 at Los Angeles Village Christian High School. For results, click here.
