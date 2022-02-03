Tucson Sahuaro mauls Sahuarita in strong showing 52-26

Tucson Sahuaro's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sahuarita 52-26 on February 3 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Sahuarita took on Tucson Sunnyside on January 28 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
