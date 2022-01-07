Tucson Sahuaro nips Tucson Ironwood Ridge in scare 43-40

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tucson Sahuaro didn't mind, dispatching Tucson Ironwood Ridge 43-40 on January 7 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Sells Baboquivari and Tucson Sahuaro took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on December 29 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!