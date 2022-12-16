Tucson Sahuaro produces precision performance against Scottsdale Chaparral 59-15

Tucson Sahuaro didn't tinker with Scottsdale Chaparral, scoring a 59-15 result in the win column in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 10, Tucson Sahuaro squared off with Phoenix St. Marys in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
