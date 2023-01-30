Tucson Sahuaro rolls like thunder over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 81-20

Tucson Sahuaro left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 81-20 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
The last time Tucson Sahuaro and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro played in a 62-51 game on January 20, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Sierra Vista Buena . For a full recap, click here. Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on January 24 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.