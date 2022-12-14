Tucson Sahuaro smashes through Tucson Tanque Verde 93-16

Tucson Sahuaro unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tucson Tanque Verde 93-16 Wednesday on December 14 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 10, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Phoenix St. Marys and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Sahuarita on December 8 at Sahuarita High School. For more, click here.
