Tucson Sahuaro takes victory lap past Tucson Marana 77-17

Tucson Sahuaro's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tucson Marana 77-17 on December 7 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 2, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Tucson Desert View and Tucson Marana took on San Tan Valley Poston Butte on December 2 at Tucson Marana High School. For more, click here.
