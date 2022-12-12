Tucson Sahuaro unloads on Queens Creek American Leadership Academy QC 70-27

Tucson Sahuaro's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Queens Creek American Leadership Academy QC 70-27 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 12.
