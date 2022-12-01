Tucson Sahuaro wallops Tucson Sabino 91-8

Tucson Sahuaro raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 91-8 win over Tucson Sabino in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 1.
Last season, Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Sabino faced off on January 6, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School. Click here for a recap
