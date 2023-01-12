Tucson Salpointe Catholic carves slim margin over Tucson Pueblo Magnet 48-42

Tucson Salpointe Catholic showed its poise to outlast a game Tucson Pueblo Magnet squad for a 48-42 victory for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 12.
Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with February 16, 2022 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Surprise Paradise Honors and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 5 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For more, click here.
