Tucson Salpointe Catholic surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Chandler Hamilton at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High on February 9 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 3, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Nogales. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.