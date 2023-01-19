Tucson Salpointe Catholic controls the action and Vail Cienega 66-39

Tucson Salpointe Catholic lit up the scoreboard on January 19 to propel past Vail Cienega for a 66-39 victory on January 19 in Arizona girls high school basketball
The last time Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Vail Cienega played in a 36-16 game on January 6, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Vail Cienega took on Tucson on January 12 at Vail Cienega High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.