Tucson Salpointe Catholic defeats Tucson Flowing Wells in lopsided affair 80-48

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Tucson Salpointe Catholic put away Tucson Flowing Wells 80-48 in Arizona girls basketball action on January 24.

