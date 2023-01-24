 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Salpointe Catholic defeats Tucson Flowing Wells in lopsided affair 80-48

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Tucson Salpointe Catholic put away Tucson Flowing Wells 80-48 in Arizona girls basketball action on January 24.

In recent action on January 19, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 19 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For more, click here.

