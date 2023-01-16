Tucson Salpointe Catholic defeats Tucson Sahuaro in lopsided affair 57-31

Tucson Salpointe Catholic turned in a thorough domination of Tucson Sahuaro 57-31 on January 16 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
The last time Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Sahuaro played in a 53-39 game on February 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 11, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 11 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. For more, click here.
