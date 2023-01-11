Tucson Salpointe Catholic explodes past Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 57-18

Tucson Salpointe Catholic stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 57-18 win over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High on January 11 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.