 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Salpointe Catholic explodes past Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 57-18

Tucson Salpointe Catholic stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 57-18 win over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High on January 11 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro squared off with January 11, 2022 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on January 5 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Pelle Larsson says Wildcats 'are hungry to get on a new run' entering Oregon trip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News