Tucson Salpointe Catholic explodes past Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 57-18

Tucson Salpointe Catholic stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 57-18 win over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High on January 11 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro squared off with January 11, 2022 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on January 5 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For a full recap, click here.
