Tucson Salpointe Catholic gallops past Chandler Seton Catholic Prep 42-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Salpointe Catholic spurred past Chandler Seton Catholic Prep 42-29 in Arizona girls basketball on February 23.
Chandler Seton Catholic Prep climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 19-10 lead at halftime.
Recently on February 16 , Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared up on Tucson Pueblo Magnet in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
