Tucson Salpointe Catholic manhandles Tucson Pueblo Magnet 67-42

Tucson Salpointe Catholic left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Tucson Pueblo Magnet 67-42 on January 30 in Arizona girls high school basketball.

