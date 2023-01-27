Tucson Salpointe Catholic pours it on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 70-15

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 70-15 on January 27 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
The last time Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro played in a 77-17 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Vail Cienega on January 19 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
