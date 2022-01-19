 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Salpointe Catholic pulls python act on Tucson Pueblo Magnet 60-16

Tucson Salpointe Catholic pulls python act on Tucson Pueblo Magnet 60-16

Tucson Salpointe Catholic earned a convincing 60-16 win over Tucson Pueblo Magnet in Arizona girls basketball on January 19.

In recent action on January 11, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Cholla on January 11 at Tucson Cholla High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News