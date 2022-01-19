Tucson Salpointe Catholic pulls python act on Tucson Pueblo Magnet 60-16

Tucson Salpointe Catholic earned a convincing 60-16 win over Tucson Pueblo Magnet in Arizona girls basketball on January 19.
In recent action on January 11, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Cholla on January 11 at Tucson Cholla High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!