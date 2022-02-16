Tucson Salpointe Catholic rains all over Tucson Pueblo Magnet 53-9

Tucson Salpointe Catholic showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Tucson Pueblo Magnet 53-9 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 8, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against LAVEEN Betty Fairfax and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Amphitheater on February 11 at Tucson Amphitheater High School.
Tucson Salpointe Catholic made the first move by forging a 19-2 margin over Tucson Pueblo Magnet after the first quarter.
Tucson Salpointe Catholic's offense jumped on top to a 31-5 lead over Tucson Pueblo Magnet at the intermission.
Tucson Salpointe Catholic's dominance showed as it carried a 50-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
