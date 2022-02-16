Tucson Salpointe Catholic rains all over Tucson Pueblo Magnet 53-9

Tucson Salpointe Catholic showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Tucson Pueblo Magnet 53-9 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic made the first move by forging a 19-2 margin over Tucson Pueblo Magnet after the first quarter.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's offense jumped on top to a 31-5 lead over Tucson Pueblo Magnet at the intermission.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's dominance showed as it carried a 50-7 lead into the fourth quarter.