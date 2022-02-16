 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Salpointe Catholic rains all over Tucson Pueblo Magnet 53-9

Tucson Salpointe Catholic rains all over Tucson Pueblo Magnet 53-9

Tucson Salpointe Catholic showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Tucson Pueblo Magnet 53-9 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 8, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against LAVEEN Betty Fairfax and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Amphitheater on February 11 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. Click here for a recap

Tucson Salpointe Catholic made the first move by forging a 19-2 margin over Tucson Pueblo Magnet after the first quarter.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's offense jumped on top to a 31-5 lead over Tucson Pueblo Magnet at the intermission.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's dominance showed as it carried a 50-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News