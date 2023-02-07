No quarter was granted as Tucson Salpointe Catholic blunted Tucson Pueblo Magnet's plans 56-46 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 7.

Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with February 16, 2022 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Nogales . For more, click here. Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Flowing Wells on February 1 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.