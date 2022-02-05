Tucson Salpointe Catholic tenderizes Tucson Sahuaro 70-31

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Sahuaro 70-31 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 31, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Nogales on January 31 at Nogales High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!