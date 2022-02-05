 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Salpointe Catholic tenderizes Tucson Sahuaro 70-31

Tucson Salpointe Catholic tenderizes Tucson Sahuaro 70-31

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Sahuaro 70-31 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 31, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Nogales on January 31 at Nogales High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

