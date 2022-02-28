Tucson Salpointe Catholic's speedy start jolts Flagstaff 65-48

Tucson Salpointe Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-48 win over Flagstaff in Arizona girls basketball on February 28.
The Lancers roared in front of the Eagles 30-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Lancers' edge showed as they carried a 46-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 23 , Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared up on Chandler Seton Catholic Prep in a basketball game . For more, click here.
