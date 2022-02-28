Tucson Salpointe Catholic's speedy start jolts Flagstaff 65-48

Tucson Salpointe Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-48 win over Flagstaff in Arizona girls basketball on February 28.

The Lancers roared in front of the Eagles 30-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers' edge showed as they carried a 46-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.