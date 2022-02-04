 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson St. Augustine Catholic dismantles Tucson San Miguel in convincing manner 51-21

Tucson St. Augustine Catholic dismantles Tucson San Miguel in convincing manner 51-21

Tucson St. Augustine Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 51-21 victory over Tucson San Miguel on February 4 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Tucson San Miguel faced off against Miami and Tucson St Augustine Catholic took on Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union on January 31 at Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News