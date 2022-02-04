Tucson St. Augustine Catholic dismantles Tucson San Miguel in convincing manner 51-21

Tucson St. Augustine Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 51-21 victory over Tucson San Miguel on February 4 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson San Miguel faced off against Miami and Tucson St Augustine Catholic took on Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union on January 31 at Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union High School. Click here for a recap
