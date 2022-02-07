Tucson St. Augustine Catholic engulfs Tucson San Miguel in flames 67-25

Tucson St. Augustine Catholic controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 67-25 victory over Tucson San Miguel in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 31, Tucson St Augustine Catholic faced off against Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union and Tucson San Miguel took on Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union on February 2 at Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
