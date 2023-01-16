 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Sunnyside claims close encounter of the winning kind over Tucson Rincon 43-34

Tucson Sunnyside derailed Tucson Rincon's hopes after a 43-34 verdict in Arizona girls basketball action on January 16.

Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Rincon squared off with December 28, 2021 at Tucson Rincon High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Rincon took on Vail Cienega on January 10 at Vail Cienega High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News