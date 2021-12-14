Tucson Sunnyside claims gritty victory against Douglas 50-44

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tucson Sunnyside's locker room after Tuesday's 50-44 win against Douglas in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 9, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Douglas took on Sahuarita on December 10 at Sahuarita High School. For more, click here.
