Tucson Sunnyside defeats Tucson Palo Verde Magnet in lopsided affair 56-28

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Tucson Sunnyside put away Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 56-28 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on December 20 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 14, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Sunnyside took on Catalina Foothills on December 12 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For more, click here.
