 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Sunnyside denies Tucson Ironwood Ridge's challenge 62-49

Tucson Sunnyside trucked Tucson Ironwood Ridge on the road to a 62-49 victory on January 13 in Arizona girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 29, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Vail Cienega on January 4 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News