 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Sunnyside dodges a bullet in win over Tucson 55-51

Tucson Sunnyside survived Tucson in a 55-51 win that had a seat-squirming feel during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson faced off on December 7, 2021 at Tucson High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Tucson faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson Marana on January 19 at Tucson Marana High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News