Tucson Sunnyside dodges a bullet in win over Tucson 55-51

Tucson Sunnyside survived Tucson in a 55-51 win that had a seat-squirming feel during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson faced off on December 7, 2021 at Tucson High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson Marana on January 19 at Tucson Marana High School. For more, click here.
